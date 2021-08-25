Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $103,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 359,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

WPRT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

