KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL opened at $127.16 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.