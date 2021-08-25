Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,716,139 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.