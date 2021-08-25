Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $104.12. 87,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,619. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

