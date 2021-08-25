Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 454,679 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $22,462,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. 90,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,173. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

