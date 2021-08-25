Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $432,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $172.24. 45,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,281. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

