Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.85. 24,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

