KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $350.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.81.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $333.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,793. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

