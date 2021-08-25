Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Michael K. Liu Sells 2,225 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KNX opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

