KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KNOP opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

