Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of KN opened at $19.77 on Monday. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

