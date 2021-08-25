Konomi Network (KONO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 68.1% higher against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00781737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101638 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

