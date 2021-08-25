Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $4.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 90,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 99,389 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

