Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 202.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 2.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 65,851 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.35. The company had a trading volume of 933,646 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

