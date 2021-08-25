Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 1,060 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Truist Securities lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $281.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.