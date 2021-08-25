Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $6.60 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. 274,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,849. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

