Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 227.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $23,158,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,846,000.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.09. 8,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,902. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.