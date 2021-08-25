Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,487,259 shares of company stock valued at $103,362,019.

DNUT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,546. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

