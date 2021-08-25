Kristi Marie Rogers Sells 4,859 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
QLYS opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.