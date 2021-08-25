Kristi Marie Rogers Sells 4,859 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QLYS opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

