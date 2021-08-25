Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.61. 19,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 685,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 170,582 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

