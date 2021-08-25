Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $56.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,260 shares of company stock valued at $23,898,589. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $54.91 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.