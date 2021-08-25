Lake Point Wealth Management Makes New $122,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after buying an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,974. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

