Lake Point Wealth Management Makes New $52,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 230,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $459.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

