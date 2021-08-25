Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up about 0.1% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lake Point Wealth Management owned 0.28% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 223.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

MINC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.88.

