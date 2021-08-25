Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 724,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

