Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 32,643 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

PLAY opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

