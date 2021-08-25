Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,554 shares of company stock worth $5,026,160 over the last 90 days. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

GPRO stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.19.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

