Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,602 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

RGA opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

