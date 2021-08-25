Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 106 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $203.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.87. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.