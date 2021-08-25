Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.24 million and $982,203.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00123599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.03 or 1.00060062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.00999959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.90 or 0.06602136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

