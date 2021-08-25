Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 11.41% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

