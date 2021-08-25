Legacy Bridge LLC Has $88,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,587 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.46. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

