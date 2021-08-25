Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Shares Up 1.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 12,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Legend Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

