LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 129,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,164 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.94.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
