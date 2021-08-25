Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0583 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Linear has a total market cap of $233.39 million and $60.73 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00782866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00100734 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,309,567 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

