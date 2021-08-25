Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $176,924.23

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $176,924.23 and $62.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,755.25 or 1.00117577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069646 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010297 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010122 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

