Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

