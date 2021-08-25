loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $8.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of LDI opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.