Lotto Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Lotto has a total market cap of $31.16 million and $369,725.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00363999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003045 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

