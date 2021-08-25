Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.90. 1,108,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,837,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.81 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

