M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. 2,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,458. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.