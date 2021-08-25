Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on M. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

