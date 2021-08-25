Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Gap Down to $94.56

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.56, but opened at $91.57. Magellan Health shares last traded at $94.59, with a volume of 562 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.