Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Hugh Robertson Purchases 278,871 Shares

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) insider Hugh Robertson purchased 278,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$122,982.11 ($87,844.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Maggie Beer

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through three segments: Paris Creek Farms, St David Dairy, and MBP. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, butter, cream, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek Farms brand.

