Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Hugh Robertson Purchases 278,871 Shares

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) insider Hugh Robertson purchased 278,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$122,982.11 ($87,844.37).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
About Maggie Beer
