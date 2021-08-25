Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 101.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Street Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Main Street Capital worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.