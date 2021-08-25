Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.93. Main Thematic Innovation ETF shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 18,362 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.