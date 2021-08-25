Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Trading Up 6.1%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 358,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 788,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.42.

About Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

