Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Lowered by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,720 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for 2.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after buying an additional 2,028,606 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,928,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after buying an additional 1,260,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 271,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,131. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

