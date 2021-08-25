Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

