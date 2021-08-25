Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. 40,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,857. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

